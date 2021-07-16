Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 25,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 279,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.