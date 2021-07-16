ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Danske raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $12.28 on Friday. ISS A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

