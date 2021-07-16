Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Short Interest Update

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBCFF remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. Itafos has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

