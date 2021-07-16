Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Cap of $28,216.02

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $28,216.02 and $3.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00145461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.90 or 1.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

