iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath Sells 7,926 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $195,692.94.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84.

ITOS stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

