Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Itron worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

