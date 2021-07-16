ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.27. ITT has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.