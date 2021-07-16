IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

