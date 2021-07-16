J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,101.96 ($14.40). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.88), with a volume of 341,606 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,953.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

