Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $59,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

