Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 133,829 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $136.18. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.94 and a 52-week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

