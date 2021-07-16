Jane Street Group LLC Has $37.69 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,965 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.51% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $37,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.41. 8,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,687. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04.

