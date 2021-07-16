Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8,635.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,532 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $4,245,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,381.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$52.27 on Friday. 24,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.