Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 134,426 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $90,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $142.03 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

