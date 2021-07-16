Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 627,395 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of Otis Worldwide worth $93,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.23 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.