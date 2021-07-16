Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $85.88 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Warner Music Group worth $85,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.75 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

