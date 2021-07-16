Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $88,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,788,000 after buying an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

