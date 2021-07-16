Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 30,671 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $92,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $373.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

