Jarvis+ Reaches One Day Volume of $268,903.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $691,710.68 and approximately $268,903.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00801126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.