JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 932.20 ($12.18). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 923.80 ($12.07), with a volume of 777,565 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 988 ($12.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 923.57.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

