Jeff Zhou Sells 1,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

Shares of MPWR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.46. 851,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

