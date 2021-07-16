Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

