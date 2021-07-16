Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DENSO in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21. DENSO has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $36.48.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 2.59%.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.