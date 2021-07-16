Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.41 ($13.43).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.35.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

