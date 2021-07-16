Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

LB opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

