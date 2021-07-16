Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $19.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.48.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.