Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CureVac in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

CVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

