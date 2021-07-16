Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.55.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,332 shares of company stock worth $3,060,312. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.