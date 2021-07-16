JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 19,295 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60.

JELD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,850. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

