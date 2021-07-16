Jenna Lyons Sells 1,022 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 606,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,780. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

