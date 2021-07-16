Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEN. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €24.02 ($28.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.77. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.