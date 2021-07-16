Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €24.02 ($28.26) on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.77.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

