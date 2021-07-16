Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $187,973.18 and $202,161.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00837451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

