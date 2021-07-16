JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.72. 25,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,218,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

