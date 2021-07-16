Joanna Coles Sells 1,887 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02.

On Friday, May 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,491,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,082,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

