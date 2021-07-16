Jobchain (JOB) Hits One Day Volume of $186,694.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $186,694.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.13 or 0.00832948 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.