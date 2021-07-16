John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells $331,250.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.54. 293,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

