John Clarkson Acquires 10,000 Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) Stock

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) insider John Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of NetScientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($13,195.71).
Shares of NSCI opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.38) on Friday. NetScientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40.95 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of £22.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.11.
NetScientific Company Profile
