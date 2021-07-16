John Clarkson Acquires 10,000 Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) Stock

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) insider John Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of NetScientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

Shares of NSCI opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.38) on Friday. NetScientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40.95 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of £22.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.11.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

