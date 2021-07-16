John F. Mckenzie Sells 5,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director John F. Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
