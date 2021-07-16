John F. Mckenzie Sells 5,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director John F. Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.