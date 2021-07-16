John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.90% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.