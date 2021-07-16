John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) CFO Sells $919,449.30 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) CFO John A. Kritzmacher sold 15,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $919,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JW-A traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 256,430 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.72.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

