Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.