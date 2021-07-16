Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,147 ($41.12). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,127 ($40.85), with a volume of 330,984 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,025 ($39.52).

The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,141.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $114,696 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

