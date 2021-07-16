JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. JOYY has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $54,506,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.