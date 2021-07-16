JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 27,454 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Vaxcyte worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,161.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $20.49 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

