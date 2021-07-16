JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 3,499.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $56.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $177.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.87.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

