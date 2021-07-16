JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Harmonic worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.71 million, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

