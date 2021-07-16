JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,707,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

