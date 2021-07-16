JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Precision Drilling worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE:PDS opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.