JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 26,052 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $829.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

